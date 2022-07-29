Search

Have your say on a load of rubbish!

Household Waste Management Survey in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town, Glenties, and Letterkenny in August

Have you any ideas on what to do with household waste?

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

29 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

It's a topic we all talk about but the problems remain the same - household waste and what to do with it. 

Now Donegal County Council in partnership with an environmental charity wants to hear from you and your ideas about the challenges faced.

Households in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town, Glenties, and Letterkenny will be visited throughout August and given the opportunity to take part in a survey gathering information about recycling and waste management practices and opinions.

Donegal County Council is partnering with VOICE Ireland, an environmental charity, who will be going door to door to find out how residents of Donegal manage their waste and each household participating in the survey will be provided with an information brochure, a pocket guide full of useful information for managing household waste and recycling and useful tips on how to save money by avoiding food waste.

This project has been funded through the anti-dumping initiative (ADI) which encourages a multi-faceted approach to tackling the problems associated with illegal dumping incorporating enforcement, public awareness, and education.

Donegal County Council was successful in securing nearly €130,000 in ADI funding this year to deliver a range of projects throughout the county including resources to support community groups, clean-ups, a reduced-price bulky waste initiative run through the recycling centres, a paint reuse initiative, surveillance equipment as well as the household waste project.

"We would like to ask that everyone who gets the opportunity to get involved in the survey takes it and that we all work together to shape the future for sustainable waste management in Donegal," a spokesperson said.

