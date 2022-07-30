Search

31 Jul 2022

Watch: McGuinness goal and Emma Doherty brace sees Sligo topple champs Shels

Sligo Rovers were 2-0 down at home to champions and league leaders Shelbourne in the Women's National League before coming back to win 3-2 in dramatic style with Inishowen duo Gemma McGuinness and Emma Doherty, with two, the goalscorers

Watch: McGuinness goal and Emma Doherty brace sees Sligo topple champs Shels

Emma Doherty of Sligo Rovers, left, celebrates with teammate Lauren Boles after scoring her side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match against Shelbourne

Reporter:

Alan Foley

30 Jul 2022 11:33 PM

A host of Donegal players played their part as Sligo Rovers came back from two down to defeat champions Shelbourne 3-2 in the Women's National League at the Showgrounds.

In their first season in the senior league, Steve Feeney's Sligo team were in serious bother just 19 minutes in with Pearl Slatterty and Alex Kavanagh scoring for the current league leaders for a 2-0 lead.

However, Greencastle's Gemma McGuinness pulled on back for the home team in first half injury time and then, after the break, Emma Doherty from Buncrana struck twice, in the 53rd and 61st minutes to give Sligo an unlikely victory.

Amy Boyle-Carr from Glenties was making her first appearance for Sligo having joined the club in the week, while Paula McGrory from Illies was also in the starting XI. Fiona Doherty, a Letterkenny-based Garda from Mayo, was a second half substitute. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media