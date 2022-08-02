Stat-of-the-art Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre opens

The brand new state-of-the art Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham is now opened to the public.

Welcoming the opening of the facility, local councillor Paul Canning said it was "another great day for our village".

Cllr Canning added that the new Castle Medical Centre "will cater for everyone within our community".

"At this time I would like to thank everyone involved in the development of this Centre. I would also like to thank all the staff within the centre that provide us with such a fantastic service.

"I would like to thank all of the surrounding neighbours that have shown patience with the inconvenience during construction of the new centre.

"The name of the new practise is "Castle Medical Centre" and the new phone number is 074 98 98560. I want to wish you all good luck and success going into the future," Cllr Canning said.