Garda appeal for information after three men allegedly assault man in Buncrana

Garda have appealed to the public for information following the alleged assault of a man by another three men in Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday morning last.
The incident happened on the Cockhill Road, outside the Crana View estate in Buncrana, at around 1.35am.
Gardaí believe that the three men escaped in a vehicle. The man received injuries but they are not understood to be life-threatening.
Gardaí have appealed to anybody who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dashcam footage to contact Buncrana Gardaí on 074 93 20540.
