Number of people injured as vehicle crashes at Clonmany Festival
A number of pedestrians have been injured, one seriously it is believed, after a vehicle crashed at the Clonmany Festival.
An area of the village is currently closed off and that the driver of the car was also hurt.
Gardai and emergency services are at the scene. Motorists are to expect delays.
The incident occurred some time between 7pm and 7.30pm this evening.
