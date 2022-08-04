Teenagers taken to hospital following Inishowen bus crash
Two teenagers have been taken to hospital following an early morning bus crash outside Buncrana.
Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision on the Buncrana to Clonmany Road, near the North Pole at around 1am this morning.
Two males suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
