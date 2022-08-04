Skillnet urges Inishowen businesses to look in-house to develop talent

Following a successful round of courses to aid the Construction Industry, Inishowen Skillnet is now reaching out to the local businesses to provide them with opportunities to upskill their staff.

The summer of 2022 is, for many Inishowen companies, proving very problematic. Rising costs, securing stock and ensuring the flow of goods and services is making life for many businesses extremely challenging.

However the post-covid staff shortages remains one the biggest problems facing local companies.

“We are hearing on a daily basis about the issues with staff shortages,” said Inishowen Skillnet manager Ana McColgan.

“It is not just the hospitality industry, this problem seems to be across the board -all businesses and industries are being affected by staffing issues.

“Employers are telling us their number one priority at this time is to keep the staff they have and support them to deliver on the promises they have made to their valued customers,” explained Ana.

With this in mind Inishowen Skillnet, in conjunction with Inishowen Development Partnership, are consistently engaging with and reaching out to local companies to provide opportunities to upskill and cross-skill their staff.

“Our aim is to help companies and staff build talent from within,” said Ana.

“Inishowen Skillnet has been looking at training programmes that will underpin the needs of companies by powering up the current and future supervisory and management teams, adding skills in trades, administration and management.

“Companies agree that by offering these quality programmes, locally in Inishowen, to existing staff, they can secure both their futures.”

Throughout August and September Inishowen Skillnet have a range of courses designed to meet the needs of the local businesses and help address their concerns.

The courses will be delivered part-time, with a blended delivery option meaning they will be a combination of online and in-person.

The first of the courses gets underway on August 18 with the Performance Management Programme. This will be delivered over two half days and is ideal for managers and owners of small to medium teams. The aim of the course is to upskill managers on how to engage effectively with their staff and to get a clear understanding of how positive engagement gets results.

Other courses include a managers bootcamp, a business and enterprise foundation degree, completing grant and formal applications such as SEAI Grants, industrial costing, stores and warehousing and a course which examines the best ways to manage remote workers and remote working practices.

“We are calling on local businesses to invest in their employees careers,” said Ana.

“We feel if Employees know they are valued by Employers encouraging them to take on training and development, staff will have a new-found confidence to step into new career roles within your company. The staff will then in turn support and guide new team members and customers.

“It’s a win win for everyone,” added Ana.

For more information on all the courses being provided by Inishowen Skillnet and to learn about cost and information on subsidies available through Skillnet, contact Christine@inishowen.ie or ana@inishowen.ie or call us on 93 62218

For more information on the courses see www.inishowenskillnet.ie