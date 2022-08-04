Search

04 Aug 2022

The Hatrick Heroes! Ballyliffin Lodge cleans up with three awards!

The Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa was crowned winners of Inishowen’s Best Breakfast 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Good times for all at the 4* Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa. The Lodge has had a trophy-laden time of late which is simply fantastic for the area and indeed Inishowen as a whole.

Flying the flag high for quality hospitality in the peninsula. The Lodge stands proud in Ballyliffin and boasts exceptional standards throughout all Departments.

This week the Lodge picked up not one, not two but three awards.

The hotel was crowned winners of Inishowen’s Best Breakfast 2022 not just in the Hotel category but overall winners also. A truly exceptional feat considering the top-class competition in the area. This competition was from Inishowen Skillnet and supported by Fáilte Ireland and the winners were crowned on simply the most public votes.

To top off a great week their wonderful Lodge Leisure Club employee, Megan McDaid was crowned Festival Queen 2022. Another great feather in their hat considering the plethora of beautiful Contestants in this year’s competition.

Ron Kerrigan – Sales & Marketing Manager for the Hotel had this to say: “We are all absolutely thrilled with these latest awards. To Win Inishowen’s Best Hotel Breakfast was a great feat never mind winning the overall category also.

"I think it’s fair to say we all know the multitude of fantastic eateries available in the Peninsula which makes these Awards all the more special.

"We are all very proud indeed from all in our fantastic Team; Food & Beverage Manager – Margaret McDermott, General Manager Colm O’Kane, our brilliant Kitchen Team with Head Chefs – Breid McDermott and Stephen McClay alongside all the wonderful Breakfast staff.

"We are also thrilled that our very own Megan McDaid was crowned Festival Queen 2022. Megan is a great asset to the Lodge and she is simply over the moon also.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Hotel Proprietors Sean and Mary Keogh for their passion and drive which lends to the Hotel being the flagship for high-class service excellence in Inishowen and the Northwest.’’

