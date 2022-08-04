Search

04 Aug 2022

Club-by-Club guide to the Donegal Intermediate Championship

Cloughaneely were last year's Donegal IFC winners having lost their previous two finals and they leave behind a competition so fierce few can be confident of picking a winner. Here's the hopefuls

Peter Campbell

04 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal IFC throws in on Friday evening at Hibernian Park where Burt welcome Dungloe. Twelves teams are competing with the top four in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.
Cloughaneely were in each of the last three finals, losing to St Naul's in 2019 and then Aodh Ruadh a year later before victory over Dungloe put things right in 2021 and the Falcarragh-based side are looking forward to participation in the SFC next week. They leave behind them a minefield, with a case to be made for the bulk of the participants.

Group A
1 - Burt
2 - Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
3 - Gaeil Fhánada
4 - Termon
5 - Malin
6 - Dungloe

Fixtures:
Week 1: Burt v Dungloe, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses v Malin, Gaeil Fhánada v Termon
Week 2: Malin v Burt, Termon v Naomh Muire Lower Rosses, Dungloe v Gaeil Fhánada
Week 3: Burt v Termon, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses v Gaeil Fhánada, Malin v Dungloe
Week 4: Gaeil Fhánada v Burt, Dungloe v Naomh Muire Lower Rosses, Termon v Malin

Group B
1 - Downings
2 - St Mary's, Convoy
3 - Naomh Bríd
4 - Naomh Columba
5 - Buncrana
6 - Red Hugh's

Fixtures:
Week 1: Downings v Red Hugh's, St Mary's, Convoy v Buncrana, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba
Week 2: Buncrana v Downings, Naomh Columba v St Mary's, Convoy, Red Hugh's v Naomh Bríd
Week 3: Downings v Naomh Columba, St Mary's, Convoy v Naomh Bríd, Buncrana v Red Hugh's
Week 4: Naomh Brídv Downings, Red Hugh's v St Mary's, Convoy, Naomh Columba v Buncrana

