Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, August 5

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

- John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Darren Lafferty, Killygordon

- Bill Farrell, Down/Dublin/Donegal

- Maureen Heagerty, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- Elizabeth Mc Fadden, Glasgow/Letterkenny

- Andy McDaid, Galway/Carndonagh

- Anne Cooley, Derrybeg/Gweedore

- Madeline Gallagher, Lifford

- Mary Curran, Falcarragh

- Sarah Diver, Bunbeg

- Pat O'Keefe, Dublin/Convoy

Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

The death has occurred of Mary Merry (née Gallagher), Castlevillage, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Raheny, Dublin and Dunfanaghy, peacefully at home, in her 95th year, beloved wife of the late Paul, deeply regretted by her loving children Philip, Marian (Mc Morrow), Christopher and Eunan, daughters-in-law Claire, Barbara and Una, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.



John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death occurred on June 5 of John J McLaughlin (Rye), late of Corvish, Carndonagh and the UK, and formerly of Cruck, Carndonagh.

Memorial mass and blessing of John’s ashes will take place on Monday afternoon at 1pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

John’s ashes will be laid to rest later in a private family ceremony.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/carndonagh



Darren Lafferty

The death has occurred of Darren Lafferty, 20 Aisling Court, Ballybofey (formerly of The Curragh, Killygordon), suddenly in Newcastle, England, on July 31, 2022 R.I.P.. Beloved husband of Mary (née Mc Menamin), devoted daddy of Dearbhla and Caoimhe, much loved son of Kathleen and Dessie Lafferty, loving brother of Brian Lafferty, Serena Mc Laughlin, Siobhan Houston and Lorraine Lafferty and son in law of Seamus and Anne (Mc Menamin).

Darren's remains will repose at his late home on Friday, 5th August, from 5 p.m. Funeral from there on Sunday, 7th August, at 2.45 p.m. via Killygordon, for Requiem Mass at 3.30 p.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Family time, please, from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and the house is private on the day of the funeral.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, father, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, mother in law, father in law and entire family circle.



Bill Farrell, Down/Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred of Bill Farrell, Shore Road, Rostrevor, Down, Donegal and Dublin. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his Loving family at his home, 16, Shore Road, Rostrevor. Beloved son of Tommy and Linda and treasured brother of Iarlaith and Odhrán. Grandson of Tommy and Linda O’Brien.

Bill’s remains will leave his late residence on Saturday, August 6 at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Rostrevor. Requiem Mass can be viewed Live on www.churchservices.tv/rostrevor Burial afterwards in Kilbroney Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles and the entire wider family circle. Wake House Open Until 10pm each evening, house private on the morning of funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu of flowers if desired to Life and Times.



Maureen Heagerty, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Maureen Heagerty at Donegal Hospice, formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Reposing at her son's home at 5 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry. Removal from there on Saturday, August 6 at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Pius the X Church.

Burial immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Family flowers only.

Donations if wished to Donegal Hospice in care of any family member.

House private from 10pm to 11am.



Elizabeth Mc Fadden, Glasgow/Letterkenny

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Mc Fadden formerly Tara Court, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the residence of her son Eddie Mc Fadden, Drumherrive, Ramelton, on Friday, August 5 from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 6 at 10:15am going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 12noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media on the following link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Andy McDaid, Galway/Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Andy McDaid, Ballymara, Milltown, Galway and Carndonagh. Formerly of Lincoln, UK and Camatra, Carndonagh.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Mary, children Theresa, Caroline, Andrew, Nora, Bernadette, Brendan and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers Charlie and Frank, sisters Mary, Kay and Ethna, brother-in-law Tommy, sisters-in-law Nora and Barbara, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from his late resident on Friday to St Joseph's Church, Milltown for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilclooney Cemetery. Funeral Mass available to view at www.churchtv.ie/milltown/.

Anne Cooley, Derrybeg/Gweedore

The death has taken place at her home of Anne Cooley (née Coll), Cotteen, Derrybeg, formerly Stranacorkra, Gweedore.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 8.30pm. Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Derrybeg on Saturday (6th) at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.



Madeline Gallagher, Lifford

The death has occurred of Madeline Gallagher, nee McFeely, 88 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

She is lovingly missed by her husband Thomas, daughters and sons Caroline, Aileen (partner John) Thomas Jnr, Jamie, grandchildren Cormac, Ellie, Kacie, Amelia, Thomas, her brother and sisters Seamus, Phyllis, Annette Bell and all her extended family and friends.

Madeline was predeceased by her parents Lila and James McFeely.

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 5 at 11am in Patrick’s Church, Murlog with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at www.clonleighparish.com.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Mary Curran, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh formerly of Meenacrieve.

Predeceased by her husband Barney and sister Maggie. Survived by her daughters, Mary Bonner, Falcarragh, Frances Curran, Meenderry, Brid Barrett, Falcarragh, Agnes Curran, Meenderry and Anne O'Reilly, Meenderry; sons Eddie, Falcarragh and John, Letterkenny, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday, August 5 for 1pm requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.



Sarah Diver, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sarah Diver, Coshclady, Bunbeg, originally from Carrigart.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán; daughter Deirdre; sons, Antoin, Declan, Adrian and Seán; daughters-in law Kerry and Louise; grandchildren, Kieran, Grace, Hugh and Maitiú; sisters, Bridie and Kathleen; brothers Patrick, James and Josie and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

House private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice.



Pat O'Keefe, Dublin/Convoy

The death has occurred of Pat O'Keeffe, Ard Na Gréine, Dublin and Convoy.

Very sadly missed by his wife Mary and children Tom, Margaret and Sinead, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Jessica, Cian, Ava, Hugh, Cillian and Esmee, his brothers Sean and Liam and sisters Kathleen, Vonnie and Pearl, and remembering his late brother Hugh and sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

A cremation service will take place on Saturday in Dardistown at 2pm. This can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie