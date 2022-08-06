Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, August 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hughie McCarroll, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

- Carmel Sheridan, Knocknacarra, Galway and formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

- Charles Gallagher, Balllindrait

- Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

- John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Darren Lafferty, Killygordon

- Bill Farrell, Down/Dublin/Donegal

- Maureen Heagerty, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- Elizabeth Mc Fadden, Glasgow/Letterkenny

- Anne Cooley, Derrybeg/Gweedore

- Pat O'Keeffe, Dublin/Convoy

Hughie McCarroll, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Hughie McCarroll, Drimnaraw, Creeslough. His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 12 noon today, Saturday, August 6.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday, August 8 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Carmel Sheridan, Knocknacarra, Galway and formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place of Carmel Sheridan, Glenvale Court, Lower Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at her home in Galway on Saturday, August 6, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the family home in Kilmacrennan on Sunday, August 7, to arrive at approximately 1pm.

Requiem mass on Monday, August 8, at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Charles Gallagher, Balllindrait

The death has occurred of Charles Gallagher, Drumleene, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by his wife Angela, daughters and sons Sonia, Hugh, Stephen, Niall and Áine, his sisters Sarah and Bella, Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Charles was predeceased by his brother Joseph.

House private please to family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence at Drumleene, Ballindrait on Sunday afternoon, August 7, at 12.30pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Research c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.



Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

The death has occurred of Mary Merry (née Gallagher), Castlevillage, Celbridge, County Kildare and late of Raheny, Dublin and Dunfanaghy, peacefully at home, in her 95th year.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, deeply regretted by her loving children Philip, Marian (Mc Morrow), Christopher and Eunan, daughters-in-law Claire, Barbara and Una, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at approximately 9:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/



John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death occurred on June 5 of John J McLaughlin (Rye), late of Corvish, Carndonagh and the UK, and formerly of Cruck, Carndonagh.

Memorial Mass and blessing of John’s ashes will take place on Monday afternoon at 1pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

John’s ashes will be laid to rest later in a private family ceremony.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/carndonagh



Darren Lafferty, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Darren Lafferty, 20 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, formerly of The Curragh, Killygordon, in Newcastle, England, on July 31.

Beloved husband of Mary (née Mc Menamin), devoted daddy of Dearbhla and Caoimhe, much loved son of Kathleen and Dessie Lafferty, loving brother of Brian Lafferty, Serena Mc Laughlin, Siobhan Houston and Lorraine Lafferty and son-in-law of Seamus and Anne (McMenamin).

Darren's remains will repose at his late home on Friday, August 5. Funeral from there on Sunday, August 7, at 2.45pm via Killygordon for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Family time, please, from 11pm to 11am and the house is private on the day of the funeral.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, father, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, father-in-law and entire family circle.



Bill Farrell, Down/Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred of Bill Farrell, Shore Road, Rostrevor, Down, Donegal and Dublin. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his Loving family at his home, 16, Shore Road, Rostrevor. Beloved son of Tommy and Linda and treasured brother of Iarlaith and Odhrán, grandson of Tommy and Linda O’Brien.

Bill’s remains will leave his late residence on Saturday, August 6 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Rostrevor. Requiem Mass can be viewed Live on www.churchservices.tv/rostrevor Burial afterwards in Kilbroney Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles and the entire wider family circle. House private on the morning of funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu of flowers if desired to Life and Times.



Maureen Heagerty, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Maureen Heagerty at Donegal Hospice, formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Reposing at her son's home at 5 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry. Removal from there on Saturday, August 6 at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Pius the X Church.

Burial immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Family flowers only.

Donations if wished to Donegal Hospice in care of any family member.

House private from 10pm to 11am.



Elizabeth Mc Fadden, Glasgow/Letterkenny

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Mc Fadden formerly of Tara Court, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the residence of her son Eddie Mc Fadden, Drumherrive, Ramelton, on Friday, August 5 until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 6 at 10.15am going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 12noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media on the following link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Anne Cooley, Derrybeg/Gweedore

The death has taken place at her home of Anne Cooley (née Coll), Cotteen, Derrybeg, formerly Stranacorkra, Gweedore.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 8.30pm. Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Derrybeg on Saturday, August 6 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.



Pat O'Keeffe, Dublin/Convoy

The death has occurred of Pat O'Keeffe, Ard Na Gréine, Dublin and Convoy.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife Mary and children Tom, Margaret and Sinead, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Jessica, Cian, Ava, Hugh, Cillian and Esmee, his brothers Sean and Liam and sisters Kathleen, Vonnie and Pearl, and remembering his late brother Hugh and sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

A cremation service will take place on Saturday in Dardistown at 2pm. This can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie