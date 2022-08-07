Water supply disruption expected due to mains repair work on Inch

The work may cause supply disruptions to Magherabeg, Inch and surrounding areas
Mains repair work is expected to cause disruption to the water supply on Inch on Monday and Tuesday.
Irish Water says the mains repair works, which are part of the national leakage reduction programme, may cause supply disruptions to Magherabeg, Inch and surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 4pm on Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9.
Irish Water recommends that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
