Jack Parke, Lee McColgan play for Ireland in amateur international

The Republic of Ireland team, including Jack Parke (18) and Lee McColgan (3). Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Jack Parke and Lee McColgan started for the Republic of Ireland in an Amateur International Friendly win over Wales on Saturday.
Bonagee United’s Park and Cockhill Celtic player McColgan were both given starts by Gerry Davis, the Ireland manager.
Goals by Rockmount pair Eoin Murphy and Luke Casey gave Ireland a 2-1 win.
Parke played the opening 63 minutes while McColgan played 70 minutes of the game, which was played at Turners Cross.
Parke had been on standby for the game and was given a starting berth having impressed at training.
The Glenmaquin man signed for Bonagee from Derry City and played a big role as Jason Gibson’s side won a cup treble last season.
McColgan, a key figure for Cockhill as they won the Ulster Senior League last season, previously played for the side in a 1-0 win over the Ireland under-20s at Whitehall in March.
