IDP to roll out second cookery bootcamp in Moville

Following the success of summer cookery bootcamp, which was held in Moville last month, IDP have secured funding for another round of participants to take part in the popular cookery classes.

Moville Chef John McDaid will once again lead the course from his restaurant Inish Fusion, based on Moville’s Malin Road.

The course will once again focus on skills, qualifications, and giving the participants an insight into the industry with it being delivered onsite by Chef John.

Participants on the programme are taught the basic skills required to work in a kitchen including; knife-cutting techniques, practical food preparation and commercial kitchen processes.

Mary McGeehan Training Officer with IDP believes the Cookery Bootcamp provides a starting point for those interested in a career in the hospitality industry.

She says the programme, which is funded by Taste 4 Success Skillnet, provides participants with the opportunity to gain practical skills and experience in food preparation and basic cookery, alongside qualifications in Food Safety and Barista.

“We’re delighted with the feedback we received from the last course and the response from the public,” said Mary.

“The participants thought John was a great leader and full of industry tips and information. The barista course at the end was another big highlight and they were delighted to finish the course with two accredited qualifications at the end.

“We had a large number of people wanting to do it so when we secured funding to run another it was great. John is the perfect chef for this course and the participants really thrive from his enthusiasm and passion for cooking,” added Mary.

During this free seven day course [which includes a separate barista course which will likely be held in Glencrow Hall in Moville following the cookery bootcamp] applicants achieve industry-relevant qualifications, develop valuable kitchen skills, and gain a vital understanding of how a commercial kitchen operates. No prior experience in catering is necessary to apply, and you’ll finish the course with an accredited qualification.

The course begins mid September 2022, registration closes on September 9 and places are limited. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and unemployed.

To apply contact IDP at enquiries@inishowen.ie