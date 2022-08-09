Gardaí urge vigilance as thirty-four crashes occur within one week

Gardaí have issued a warning after following a total of thirty-four crashes occurred countywide in the past week.

Approximately fifty people were involved in the incidents.

Garda Niall Maguire of Falcarragh Garda Station called for extra vigilance on the county's roads.

“Thirty four is quite a high number for all the size we have here in Donegal,” he said.

A total of fifteen people have been arrested over the course of the past week in the county for being under the influence of an intoxicant.

He said: “There is definitely an increase in the availability of drugs ... but also our ability to detect drugs has increased. We have better equipment for testing drugs on the roadside.”

He commended the traffic core units for their work in Letterkenny and in Buncrana: "We have excellent, excellent people on the traffic cores in Buncrana and in Letterkenny."