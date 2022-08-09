Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 9

The following deaths have occurred:

Maura Moody, Convoy

The death has taken place in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Maura Moody, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery.

House private to family and friends. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary at 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday in the family home.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy or any family member.

Adelaide (Ada) Wall, (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Adelaide Marie Celine Wall (Ada) (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

She died peacefully on Tuesday, August 9in the care of Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Tony. Deeply regretted by her family; daughter-in-law Breffni, her cherished grandchildren Aifric, Clíodhna and Liam, sister-in-law Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral on Friday in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Charlie McFadden, Glenswilly

The death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Charlie McFadden, Treankeel, Breenagh, Glenswilly F92 X234.

Much loved husband of Maureen, devoted father to John, Manus, Patrick and Marie, daughters-in-law Irene and Deborah, grandchildren Jamie, Cormac, Róisin, Odhrán, Eimhin and Oísin, brother Danny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Charlie's remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, for 11am requiem Mass which can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly. Interment afterwards in Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Family time, please, from 10pm-11am. On the morning of the funeral, family, neighbours and friends only, please.

Margaret Carr, Dublin and Fanad

The death has occurred of Margaret Carr, Knocklyon, Dublin and late of Ballyheerin, Fanad.

She died peacefully, at her home with her loving family. Margaret will be deeply and greatly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, son Seán, her sisters Annemarie, Maria and Brigid, brothers Patrick, Hugh and Denis, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Fanagan's Funeral Home, Willbrook Street, Rathfarnham, on Wednesday, August 10 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon, for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

Mary Leavy, 3 New Houses, Termon and formerly of Tully Mountain, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Leavy, 3 New Houses, Termon and formerly of Tully Mountain, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, August 9 from 6pm to 7.45pm.

Removal at 8pm going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 10, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Termon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Columba’s Church Kilmacrennan on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan

Catherine Harkin, née Conaghan, Drumany, Letterkenny and formerly of Rathdonnell

The death has occurred of Catherine Harkin, née Conaghan, Drumany, Letterkenny F92 EYX4. She passed away peacefully at the Donegal Hospice on Sunday, August 7. Predeceased by her parents William and Margaret and sister, Sr. Mary (Bridget) Nazareth House.

Deeply missed by loving husband Andy, daughters Andrea McBride and husband Shaun (Cranford), Clare Mullen and husband Jonnie (Kirkstown) and Joan (Drumany), son Shane and wife Claire (Lismonaghan), grandchildren Amy, Josh, Megan, Alex, Kyle, Ava and Tori, sisters Grace O’Neill (Convent Road), Margaret Blaney (Rosnakill) and Eileen Garry (Rathdonnell), brothers Josie (Derryveigh Avenue, Letterkenny) and Packie (Rathdonnell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Catherine’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. Rosary both evenings at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Seán Boyle, Drumhirk, Monaghan Town, Monaghan/Crove, Carrick

The death has occurred of Seán Boyle, Drumhirk, Monaghan Town, Monaghan and Carrick. He passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his infant son Anthony, brother Colm and sister Sarah. Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, children Garreth, John, Caroline, Declan and Fionnuala, daughters-in-law Joanne, Bernie and Elaine, sons-in-law Ollie and Ken, grandchildren Keeva, Luke, Emma, Niamh, Seán, Aoife, Liam, Aisling, Hannah, Charlie, Scott, Glen and Clare, brother Patrick, sisters Mary and Bríd, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House private, please.

Removal on Wednesday, August 10, at 10.30am, arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's New Cemetery, Latlurcan.

Funeral Mass available via live webcam at:

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macartans-cathedral-monaghan

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Jean McKelvey, Doochary

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean McKelvey, Doochary.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe this evening, Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Conal’s Church, Doochary for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by interment in the old cemetery.

