Massive financial boost for Inishowen community groups

Three Inishowen community groups have received a massive financial boost.

Groups in Killea, Moville and Desertegney will receive €50,000 each in CLÁR funding.

Killea Community Park Centre will use the funding to install a 'Community Pod' to provide a meeting space and ancillary services for the community in Killea.

The funding will also be used to provide accessible outdoor gym area including calisthenics stations to support all ages and abilities in an outdoor environment overlooking the sea at The Bath Green in Moville.

Desertegney Youth Club and Dunree Football Club will use the funding to upgrade the existing car parking facilities servicing the Foróige Youth Club, National School, local amenities and sports playing field.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue welcomed the CLÁR funding for local community projects.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister McConalogue said: "I am delighted that €500k has been allocated for 10 community projects throughout Donegal, making Donegal that highest recipient of funding today.

"This CLÁR programme helps community groups aid the important work they do in our communities. Thank you to all our volunteers and community groups for all the great work they do."