Essential repair works ongoing along busy Inishowen road

Motorists are advised that essential roadworks will be ongoing all this week on the R244 Carndonagh to Buncrana road at Churchtown, Carndonagh.
Traffic Management will be in place. Delays can be expected.
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.
