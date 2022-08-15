Search

15 Aug 2022

Cup action will see the curtain raised on the Inishowen League season

The action in the Inishowen League gets underway this weekend with fixtures scheduled for both the Clubman Shirts League Cup and the Charlie O'Donnell Memorial Cup

Cup action will see the curtain raised on the Inishowen League season

Buncrana Hearts celebrating winning the Clubman Shirts League Cup beating Greencastle 4-0 in the final at Maginn Park in April

Reporter:

Diarmuid O'Brien

15 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The 2022-23 Inishowen league season begins this weekend with games in the group stages of both the Clubman Shirts League Cup and the Charlie O'Donnell Memorial Cup.

Both competitions have three groups of three teams with the group winners and the best runner up qualifying for the semi finals.

Clubman Shirts League Cup
In Group A of the Clubman Shirts League Cup Moville Celtic, Premier Division champions Greencastle and Illies Celtic are pitted together. In the opening game Moville , under new manager Kevin Deery, welcome Greencastle to Glencrow in a game which is sure to draw a large crowd and will be a good  indicator for the home side of the challenges that lie ahead.

Group B sees holders Buncrana Hearts entertain Cockhill Youths in a local derby at Castle Park with Aileach FC making up the group.  There is another local derby at the Crua where Glengad United also with a new manager in Paul Roddy welcome newly promoted Culdaff FC and Clonmany Shamrocks will be interesting observers at this one.

Charlie O Donnell Cup
The Charlie O'Donnell groups see Carn FC, Redcastle United and QPS in Group A with Carn entertaining Redcastle in the opening game. Having been relegated last year Carn under new manager Gerard Crossan will be eager to have a  good season but this is a tough group. Group B pits Gleneely Colts, Dunree United and the holders Aileach Res together.

Both Gleneely and Dunree who clash in the opening fixture have new managers in place with Mark Smith in charge of the Colts and Brendan Coleman in the Dunree dugout. Finally Group C sees Greencastle Youth under Dylan Doherty welcome Sean Tolley's promoted Buncrana Res to Chapel Lane with Clonmany Res making up the third team.

Inishowen Football League Fixtures  2022-23
Sunday, August 21

Clubman Shirts League Cup  2pm
Moville Celtic v Greencastle FC - T Moyne
Buncrana Hearts v Cockhill Youths - W Harvey
Glengad United v Culdaff FC - T O’Loughlin

Charlie O Donnell Cup, 2pm (except where stated)
Carn FC v Redcastle United - G McLaughlin
Gleneely Colts v Dunree United - E Doherty
Greencastle Youths v Buncrana  Res 11am - T Moloney

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media