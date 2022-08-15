Search

15 Aug 2022

A period residence built for a duke on 18 acres of private land comes onto the market

Michelle NicPhaidin

15 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

A magnificent period residence, built in 1730, Bogay house has many stunning features which will ensure it attracts a lot of attraction on the property market. The residence was built as a country house for the Duke of Abercorn and is privately located on eighteen-acres of mature wooded grounds and parkland outside the town of Newtoncunningham. The residence, which has a basement extends to 7,000 square feet.


The ground floor and first floor were used as a family home until recently. A sandstone circular staircase connects all four floors and is among the many original features contained in this listed historic house. Those interested in purchasing the residence will be delighted to hear it is being offered for sale furnished. The water for the home comes from a private well on the grounds. There is also a wine cellar on the premises.


There are twelve-foot ceilings throughout the entire ground floor and ten-foot ceilings throughout the entire first floor.
There are ornate brick-built ceilings in many rooms in the basement. Open fire places and timber shuttered windows are among some of the attractive features of this home. The house is for sale by private treaty, priced at €650,000, viewing by appointment only.

For proper guidance, information and detail on this residence, please call the agent Henry Key auctioneers in Ballybofey on 074 91 31050. You can also go to daft.ie where you will find photos and a video of the home.

