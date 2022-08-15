Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Ann Philomena Nolan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

- John Joseph Collins (Sonny) Main Street, Convoy

- Brendan Sadler, Pound Street, Carndonagh

- Madge Brazil (née McGee) Derrica, Ferbane, Offaly and Downings

- Neil Havlin, Castlecary, Redcastle

- Annie Mc Nulty, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Ann Philomena Nolan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town in Donegal Community Hospital. Ann’s remains residing in St Mary’s Church, Killymard from 7pm this evening, Monday, August 15.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital and Donegal Palliative care team care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House private at all times, please.

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Joseph Collins (known as Sonny) Main Street, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening Monday, August 15. Removal from there on Tuesday, August 16 at 6.45pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for reception prayers followed by Rosary at 7pm and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am with burial afterwards in the family plot in the Old Cemetery.

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Sadler, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Madge Brazil (née McGee) Derrica, Ferbane, Offaly and Downings. Madge passed away on August 14 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Tullamore Regional Hospital. She was a native of Altaheerin, Downings and was predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and siblings Denis, Winnie, Mary, Paddy, Rita, Kitty and Ned and great-grandson Noah.

Madge will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, Joe, Susan (Moore) and James, grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Jessica, Elaine, Gemma, Chloe, Conor, and Caitlin, great-grandchildren James, Jack, Emily, and Cara-May, son-in-law Seamus, Joe's partner Shelley, daughter-in-law Jill, brothers-in-law Patrick Breslin and Tommy Flaherty, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has taken place of Neil Havlin, Castlecary, Redcastle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Neil’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.stcolumbasdrung.net

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Annie Mc Nulty (nee Murray), Altaskin, St. Johnston.

Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy and son Eunan, sister Gracie Mc Fadden and brother John Murray, she will be deeply missed and remembered with much love by her daughters Rosemary and Tracy and sons John, Brendan, Paul and Gabriel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great -great-grandchildren, neighbours, friends and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time only on the morning of the funeral, please.

The funeral will leave her home on Tuesday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy or any family member.

