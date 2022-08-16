Donegal to respect confidentiality of applicants for senior team manager

The Donegal County Board will be respecting the confidentiality of applicants for the position of Donegal senior team manager, with the deadline having passed on Monday.

Chairman Mick McGrath confirmed to DonegalLive that due process will be followed in coming weeks in regards the appointment of a successor to Declan Bonner, who stepped down as senior team manager last month.

The senior county board officers will meet later this week to appoint a three-person committee who will oversee the selection process. It was decided that this committee would not be established until the application deadline had passed, in case any conflicts of interest might’ve arisen.

“We will not be making any further statement on the matter,” McGrath said. “The deadline passed on Monday at 6pm and interested parties, whose identities will remain confidential, will be spoken to in due course. We will now follow the process which we had laid out last month at county committee, by first establishing a three-person committee.”

Like the interested parties in regards to the manager’s role, the identities of those who make up the three-person committee will not be made public by the county board.

Bonner took charge of Donegal for a second spell - having also managed Donegal from 1998 to 2000 - in late 2017. He won back-to-back Ulster SFC titles in 2018 and 2019 and an Allianz Division 2 crown in 2019. Donegal, under his stewardship, were beaten provincial finalists in 2020 and 2022, losing to Derry 1-16 to 1-14 in this year’s decider in May. His side exited the All-Ireland series following a 3-17 to 0-16 second round qualifier loss to Armagh in Clones.