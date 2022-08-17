Search

17 Aug 2022

Inishowen set to feature in another Hollywood movie

Crew members being sought for the production

Inishowen set to feature in another Hollywood movie

Cry from the Sea will star Aidan Quinn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Inishowen will feature in yet another major movie, it has been confirmed.

'Cry from the Sea' starring Aidan Quinn, will be shot in October and November.

Cry from the Sea is the latest major Hollywood film to feature Inishowen and Donegal in recent times.

Malin Head's stunning scenery was used in the Star Wars Last Jedi, while south Donegal was used in the latest Liam Neeson movie earlier this year.

Producers of Cry from the Sea are seeking local crew members for film.

They are looking for crew with some experience and also trainees who lives within a 45km radius of the film’s base in Carndonagh. They are seeking trainees in production, make-up, accounts, camera, costumes, props, hair and assistant directors.

Cry from the Sea tells the story of a lighthouse keeper stuck in a cycle of grief and the three people who change the course of his life: the housekeeper who quietly yearns for him; the beautiful American war widow whose quest for closure ignites something in him; and the hardline priest, who starts a battle of wills with a man who has nothing to lose.

Closing date for applications is on August 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media