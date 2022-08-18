Donegal businesses can avail of free digital skills course for employees

Stock Image
Do you have employees who are in need of help in improving their digital skills?
A free course is being offered to businesses to help staff get to grips with technology.
EXPLORE is delivered by North West Regional Skills and Donegal ETB. It is a fully funded, flexible initiative offering an opportunity to boost employees' digital skills, productivity and adaptability.
The programme is aimed in particular at experienced employees with limited experience of technology.
EXPLORE takes place weekly for one month, in short sessions on and off site.
Places are limited. Anyone who would like further information can visit the website at www.regionalskills.ie/explore or they can contact:
Hilary McPartland, North West Regional Skills by emailing hilarymcpartland@regionalskills.ie or calling 086 8474623
Donna McDade, Donegal ETB by emailing donnamcdade@donegaletb.ie or calling 086 606 9381
