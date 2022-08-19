Family home on stunning Inishowen Peninsula up for auction

A modern family home located on the stunning Inishowen peninsula on the north-west tip of Ireland, is going under the hammer in an online auction.

Nestled at the foot of a rugged hillside, Number 49 Aughrim Heights, near Ballyliffin in Donegal, is a six-minute drive from the magnificent Pollan Strand – a 3km stretch of sand which enjoys unrivalled views of Malin Head, Glashedy Island and the Isle of Doagh.

It goes for auction with Youbid.ie on August 25.

All local amenities in Ballyliffin village are within walking distance and the Ballyliffin Golf Club – which hosted the 2018 Irish Open – is a five-minute drive away.

The Advised Minimum Value (AMV) for this three-bed detached home, which also includes two ensuite bedrooms, is €155,000.

Measuring 120 sqm, there is also an entrance hallway, kitchen, lounge, sunroom, utility room, and a family bathroom.

There is a second Donegal home in the same online auction - Number 27 Dromore Park, Killygordon.

With an AMV of €75,000, this modern three-bed detached home has one ensuite bedroom, back and front gardens and off-street parking.

It is bound to interest both first-time buyers and astute investors.

There is also an entrance porch, lounge, kitchen and dining area, family bathroom, utility room and guest WC.

Located in a smart estate 27km from Letterkenny, the property is close to the local national school and all other amenities.

Fourteen properties from eight counties are listed in the August 25 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.