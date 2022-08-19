Search

19 Aug 2022

Swimming restrictions at Donegal beaches due to expected heavy rainfall

Beach users are being warned of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in bathing water  

Culdaff is one of five Donegal beaches where swimming restrictions are to be put in place due to expected heavy rainfall

Reporter:

Declan Magee

19 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Swimming restrictions are to be put in place at five Donegal beaches due to the risk of deterioration in water quality due to expected heavy rainfall.
The restrictions at the Rathmullan, Bundoran, Fintra, Downings and Lisfannon beaches are to come into force on Saturday with an expected duration of three days.

Donegal County Council is warning bathers of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in the bathing water over the coming days due to forecasted heavy rain.

To reduce the risk of illness, beach users are advised to avoid swallowing or splashing water, to wash their hands before handling food and avoid swimming with an open cut or wound.  It is also advised that pregnant women or those with a weakened immune system avoid swimming.

The council says higher levels of bacteria are usually short-lived, and most bathers are unlikely to experience any illness.

Met Éireann has forecast a band of rain across Ulster on Saturday morning that will turn heavy at times.

