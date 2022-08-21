Search

21 Aug 2022

Buncrana top the charts in the Donegal IFC thanks to win over Red Hughs

In the game of two halves, Gary Duffy's Buncrana side turned the screw to win for the third time in the Donegal IFC against a Red Hugh's team who are have plenty to play for yet

Ben Bradley was a goalscorer for Buncrana against Red Hughs

Reporter:

Tom Comack

21 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana came from behind to put Red Hughs to the sword in the second half at the Scarvey on Saturday evening. 

Buncrana 2-17 
Red Hughs  1-8

Trailing by two points at half-time having played into a stiff breeze in the opening 30 minutes, Buncrana opened up in the second half. 

And powered by Caolan McGonagle and Peter McLaughlin in the middle of the field they piled on the pressure from the off in the second half. Adrian Doherty and Ben Bradley struck early goals and McGonagle, Darach O’Connor and John Campbell chipped in with points as they ran out 12 point winners.

Jack Gillespie top scored for Red Hughs with four points and Ryan Kelly scored the goal that helped the men from the Cross to a 1-6 to 0-7 half-time lead. 

The win - their third of the campaign - moved Buncrana to the top of the table ahead of Dungloe on score difference. And with just one group game left to play Gary Duffy’s charges have already made sure of a place in the quarter-finals. They are away to Naomh Columba next Saturday night. 

All is not lost for Red Hughs either with one win they are on two points and a game in hand. They still have a postponed fixture with Downings, away, to play on Wednesday and the last of their group games at home against St Mary’s Convoy. Their destiny is still very much in their hands.   

Buncrana scorers: Caolan McGonagle 0-5; Adrian Doherty and Ben Bradley 1-0, Darach O’Connor 0-3; Oisin O’Flaherty, John Campbell and Peter McLaughlin 0-2 each; William McLaughlin, Kevin Treacy and Ryan McElhinney 0-1 each. 
Red Hugh’s scorers: Jack Gillespie 0-4; Ryan Kelly 1-0; Shane Gallagher, Peadar McGlinchey, Pauric McMenamin, Tim Callaghan 0-1 each. 

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Conor Grant, Aedan Stokes; Ryan McElhinney, William Doherty, Oisin Crawford;  Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle;  Oisin O’Flaherty; Adrian Doherty, Ben Bradley, Oisin O’Flaherty; Ryan Hegarty, John Campbell, Darach O’Connor.  
Red Hughs: Luke Kelly; Shane Gallagher, Thomas McMenamin, James Gallagher; Peadar McGlinchey, Stephen McMenamin, Aaron McGlinchey; Darragh McMenamin, James Doherty; Pauric McMenamin, Odhran Doherty, Ryan Kelly; Jack Gillespie, Damien Browne, Tim Callaghan.

