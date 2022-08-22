Callum Morris wins Youth category in Scotland

Inishowen mountain biker Callum Morris picked up a couple of excellent results in the UK.

Round four of the British Downhill Championships was held in Caersws, Wales.

Clonmany man Morris was on a brand new bike for the event having just got the latest Vitus Dominer a day before the event.

Saturday was spent settling up the bike and Morris was soon up to pace, setting the third fastest time in the youth category on his seeding run.

Unfortunately for Morris, a few mistakes during his race run meant he dropped down the order but still managed a top 10 with eighth spot.

With a few days spent in Wales, where some fine tuning was done, the team headed to Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders for the final round of the Scottish Downhill Series.

The Vitus FirstTracks rider immediately felt at home having raced there earlier in the season and was enjoying the long technical track.

In the first race run he was fastest, then took two seconds off that time on his second race run, winning the youth category.