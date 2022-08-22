LoveDonegal makes a welcome return this September

People at home and across the globe will be delighted to hear that the popular #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú campaign is expected to return on Thursday September 8, 2022.

Last year's campaign reached over seventeen-million people across the world and had Donegal trending for several days across social media outlets. The campaign also won the Local Authority LAMA Awards in 2021 for the ‘Best Innovation for attracting inward investment.’

This year’s campaign focuses on celebrating the art and creativity of Donegal. Organisers of the event, Donegal County Council (DCC), want everyone to get involved and showcase their love for Donegal creatively. Whether its painting, drawing, sculpting or singing, music, dancing, or any other form of art. Your submissions are being requested.

#LoveDonegal day is being held just two weeks in advance of Donegal Connect, a 3-day festival taking place from Septembere 23 to 25. The event celebrates Donegal connections right across the world.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney is asking Donegal people everywhere to participate in this campaign, he said: "I would call on the people of Donegal both at home and abroad to show their appreciation for our beautiful county on September 8 and share with the world what Donegal means to them.

“The aim of this years campaign is to encourage people to participate and engage creatively from all corners of the globe and it is also a great opportunity to highlight what will be happening during Donegal Connect, a 3-day celebration including the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards Ceremony.”

The Director of Economic Development with Donegal County Council, Garry Martin, explains that the 2022 campaign “builds on the Donegal place brand initiative, launched in 2021, which showcases the opportunities for investment and the benefits of living and working in the county. We want more people to visit, invest or locate to Donegal as we highlight the benefits we have with our growing local economy and superb quality of life.

“#LoveDonegal day has been an important event in our calendar over the past few years as it brings together everyone with an affinity for the county and gives them the chance to enjoy, celebrate and love Donegal. We can share what makes Donegal special to us with families and friends in other regions throughout the globe (our worldwide Donegal family) and promote the county, and its’ amazing offering, to the widest possible global audience.”

The #LoveDonegal 2022 campaign aims to promote Donegal to as many people locally, nationally and internationally. People are encouraged, wherever they are located to take part in the day and share why Donegal is special and meaningful to them.

Taking part online is simple. People may use the #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú in social media posts, across twitter and Instagram, on Thursday, September 8. You can also tag the us on Instagram (@Donegal_IrelandsDNA) and Twitter (Donegal_ie).