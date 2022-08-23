Gallery: Scalp Mountain Camino Walk

The Fahan Parish Scalp Hill Camino walk, which celebrated the 90th anniversary of the erection of the Eucharistic Cross in 1932 took place on Sunday.
Mass was celebrated at the cross by the Bishop of Derry, the Most Rev Donal McKeown and concelebrated be Fr Bradley PP and Fr Mulhern CC.
The Kerrigan/Craig family. PHOTOS: Kerri Quinn, nwpresspics
