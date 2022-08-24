Inishowen TD declares rental income from Dublin property

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has declared rental income for an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin, it has been confirmed.

The Donegal TD is one of almost 80 TDs and Senators who are landlords according to the latest register of member’s interests.

It comes as Fianna Fail deputy Robert Troy is under increasing pressure over his failure to fully declare details of his property interests on the Dáil register.

Donegal Sinn Fein TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD called on the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to ensure full accountability from Minister Robert Troy.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “It is alarming to the public that a Government Minister is alleged to have taken rent payments in cash. Minister Troy needs to make a public statement about this alleged practice and he must be fully open and accountable."

Meanwhile, new figures have revealed that Minister McConalogue kept his travel expenses to a minimum.

Figures recently provided in a Dáil written response show the total bill for the Minister’s eight flights from the two trade missions to Dubai and Riyadh in February and the US in April was €3,533.

Minister McConalogue travelled economy class on all flights the reply confirmed.

The flight bill for the four-day trade mission to the Expo 2020 Dubai and Riyadh totalled €1,839.09.

The flight bill for the trade mission to the US in April totalled €1,694.59. The Minister’s four economy-class flights related to destinations in Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Washington DC.

Minister McConalogue also travelled to a European Council meeting in Luxembourg in June at his own expense, and he paid out €279.89 for the flight.