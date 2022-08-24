Search

24 Aug 2022

Parents invited to join Culdaff Buggy Walking Group

Culdaff Buggy Walking Group

The first outing of Culdaff Buggy Walking Group

24 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Parents and carers of babies and toddlers, looking for a mid-week meet up, are invited to Culdaff to join a weekly walk to the beach.

The group, funded by the Donegal County Childcare Committee and managed by the Culdaff Development Association, is a new initiative promoted by Jennifer Harris McMonagle following the Inishowen Development Partnership’s Smart Village Training.

Jennifer explained: “I attended the Smart Villages Training in May as I was interested in developing the local provision for young families in Culdaff and surrounding areas. I had my second son during lockdown and know the difficulties parents face being isolated or feeling stuck in the house.

“I suggested the idea to the Culdaff Development Association, who were also at the Smart Villages Training, and they helped me secure a grant.”

The group have started with a Buggy Walking Group, whose first outing, last Wednesday, saw a group of parents and babies meet at the Wee Hall in Culdaff Village at 10am and walk the shore road to the main beach and play park, chatting all the way.

It is an opportunity to meet parents of young kids and support each other sharing information, advice and stories. The Buggy Walking group will meet every Wednesday, September 28.

From October there will become a regular Wednesday morning Parent and Toddler group in the Wee Hall in Culdaff.

Parents are welcome to join other local families on Wednesday mornings from 10am.

For more info contact culdaffbwg@gmail.com.
The group is also welcoming the donation of toys in good condition- contact culdaffbwg@gmail.com to arrange a drop off.

News

