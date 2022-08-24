Think Before You Flush initiative launched in Buncrana

Buncrana has been designated a ‘Think Before You Flush’ town by Irish Water and the Clean Coasts initiative.

Think Before You Flush addresses the issue of flushing unsuitable items down the toilet and highlights the consequences of doing so, such as blockages in our wastewater network and treatment plants, surface water overflows and sewage related litter impacting rivers, beaches, oceans and damaging our marine environment.

As part of the Think Before You Flush campaign, B&Bs, hotels, gyms, cafés, restaurants and many other businesses in Buncrana have received information and resources about the campaign in an effort to raise awareness locally.

The Think Before You Flush campaign also rolled out an education and awareness campaign in Buncrana to highlight the need for locals and visitors to maintain proper flushing and pouring behaviour in the area.

Speaking about the education and awareness drive being undertaken in Buncrana, Irish Water's Tom Cuddy said: “Our operational staff in Buncrana have started to experience a significant strain on the wastewater infrastructure due to large volumes of fats oils and greases, wipes and associated sanitary waste being disposed of incorrectly into our network.

"This is resulting in significant operational difficulties for our staff and the plant.

“We are asking everyone living and visiting Buncrana to be very conscious of the impact their flushing and pouring behaviour can have on their local wastewater networks and treatment plants and would ask that they dispose of FOGs and other products such as wipes and sanitary waste correctly.”

Tom continued: “Irish Water is investing in wastewater infrastructure right across the country. We are building new wastewater treatment plants, upgrading old plants and laying new sewers.

"However, it is still really important that both businesses and the wider public don’t dispose of FOGs and sanitary products incorrectly and are aware of the impact of what they dispose of, so the network can function efficiently and effectively and protect the environment.”

Speaking about the campaign Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager, Clean Coasts, said: “We're delighted to engage with businesses in Buncrana to remind people to ‘Think Before You Flush’.

"The aim of the campaign is to create positive behavioural change and raise awareness about the impact sewage related litter has on our environment and wastewater network.

"We hope the business and community in Buncrana will join us in raising awareness by displaying these resources and help spread this important message."

As part of the campaign in Buncrana, the Think Before You Flush campaign are offering:

A range information resources including posters, information leaflets, and infographics that can be displayed in homes, businesses, clubs or community spaces.

Awareness events such as school days, business days, and community events. Clean Coast are asking the public in Buncrana, to get in touch with us about organising an awareness event or with your ideas on how to raise awareness.

Join the campaign at https://thinkbeforeyouflush. org/ and follow @CleanCoasts on social media.