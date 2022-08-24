Search

24 Aug 2022

Public urged not to enter the Field of Hope

The Field of Hope is now closed to the public

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Members of the public are being urged to stay out the Field of Hope.

Thousands of people visited the field in Quigley’s Point over the weekend to mark the second anniversary of the tragic deaths of John, Tomás and Amelia Mullan.

The field in which thousands of sunflowers were planted was loaned to the Mullan Hope Centre by local farmer John McCarron. However following the successful weekend, the field has now been returned to the farmer and is no longer open to the public.

A spokesperson for the Mullan Hope Centre has asked people to stop trying to access his field any further.

“As we relive the weekend’s memories through the vast amount of messages, photographs and videos we have received, we would like to you know that the Field of Hope is now CLOSED to the public.

“It was a weekend event which was organised to mark the 2nd anniversary of John, Tomás and Amelia Mullan. The field has now been returned to the farmer, and access to the field is now NOT PERMITTED due to it being returned to a working farm status.

“Please can we respect and thank the generosity of the farmer John McCarron by not trying to access his field any further.

“We would like to thank you all for your understanding and please watch this space for updates.
Please do keep sharing your photos and memories using the #fieldofhope. These will form part of an archive of this remarkable project.

“For now, we will let Geraldine take some time to reflect on the enormity of support she received over the weekend and let her remember her family in peace.”

