Burst water main causing traffic problems in Buncrana

Crews are on the ground carrying out repairs
Repairs to a burst water main are continuing in Buncrana.
Supply disruptions are being experienced in Millfield, Milltown, Ardaravan Heights and surrounding areas.
Works are due to be complete by 12.30pm.
