Carndonagh victorious at Naomh Colmcille in Junior A Championship

Naomh Colmcille and Carndonagh played out a draw when they met in Division 3 last month
Carndonagh’s run in the Junior A Championship continued with a six-point win over Naomh Colmcille in an entertaining game at Páirc Colmcille.
Naomh Colmcille 2-6
Carndonagh 1-15
Carndonagh started quickly and clipped a couple of early scores before a long Paul Friel ball found Naomh Colmcille full forward Shane Monaghan who beat his man and drilled the ball low to the corner of the net on six minutes to put his side 1-1 to 0-3 in front.
Cian Doherty was on form for Carn and he split the posts again from 30m before Christy McDaid punched to the net to put Carndonagh 1-5 to 1-1 up on 21 minutes.
Naomh Colmcille were finding it difficult to get possession around the middle but a couple of frees from the boot of David McNamee kept them in touch. Fergal Doherty fisted over from a tight angle before Anthony Doherty came forward from the half back line to score a magnificent left foot point to put the Carn men into a commanding position in the game with half time approaching.
Naomh Colmcille scorers: Shane Monaghan 2-0; David McNamee 0-4; Jacob McDaid and Tiernan Browne 0-1 each.
Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid 1-1; Cian Doherty, Cian Burke, Donal Doherty 0-3 each; Anthony Doherty, Fergal Doherty 0-2 each; James Monagle 0-1
Naomh Colmcille: Eddie Gillespie; Jason Fitzpatrick, Alex Devenney, Mark Friel; Ciaran Kennedy, Michael Friel, Hugh O’Donnell; PJ McBrearty, Jacob McDaid; Martin Devenney, Paul Friel, Reece Duncan; David McNamee, Shane Monaghan, Tiernan Browne. Subs: Kevin Gallagher for M Devenney; Adam Callaghan for Duncan.
Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Conor Doherty, Padraig Doherty, Darragh Browne; Cormac Monagle, Danny Monagle, Anthony Doherty; James Monagle, William Quinn; Eoghan O’Ceallaigh, Conor Fagan, Cian Doherty; Cian Burke, Christy McDaid, Fergal Doherty. Sub: Donal Doherty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.