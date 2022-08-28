Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, August 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- William (Billy) McClure Witherow, Convoy

- Francis Ward, Arranmore

- Pauric Dolan, Ballyshannon

- James McGee, Carrigans

- Pat Murray, Westmeath / Ballyshannon

- Maeve Murray, Killybegs

- John Bonar, Stranorlar/Westport

- James Fullerton, Buncrana/Ellesmere Port

- Kate Flanagan, Fanad

William (Billy) McClure Witherow, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Billy Witherow, Millbridge Farm, Gobnascale, Convoy. Beloved husband of Mabel, predeceased by son David, much loved father of daughter Lorraine and son in law Keith Bankhead, daughter Anita and son in law Derek Peoples, daughter Julie and son in law Russell Doherty also son Kenneth and daughter in law Rachel, grandchildren Kathryn, David, Gareth, Grace, Ross, Lily and Charlie, great grandchildren Thomas and Sarah.

Billy will be deeply missed and remembered with love by his brother Sydney and sister-in-law Marie Witherow, nieces, nephews extended family circle, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday, August 29 at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in St. Ninian's Parish Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director Ballyboe, Convoy.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Francis Ward, Arranmore

The death has occurred of Francis Ward,.64 Rathgullion, Meigh, Newry, Armagh, and formerly of Arranmore Island, and Glasgow. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Marie, Briege, Rose Anne, Elaine and Francis.

Removal from his home this morning (Sunday, August 28) to Arranmore Island.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren Briege, Conor, Niamh, Ronan, Daniel, Charlotte, Francesca, Orla and Francis, sons-in-law Martin, Paul and Dave, daughter-in-law Katie, nieces, nephews and the extended family circle.

Pauric Dolan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauric Dolan, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Donegal, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sister Pauline. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Ciaran, Jacinta, Mary, Michael, Cathleen and Larry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.

Cremation on Sunday, August 28 at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to St. John's Hospital patient comfort fund c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

James McGee, Carrigans

The death has occurred of James McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

James will be lovingly missed by his daughter Bernie Brennan, High Road, Letterkenny and son Damian McGee, Dunmore, Carrigans, sadly missed by his grandchildren Michelle, Barry Justin, Gavin And Demi, great-grandchildren Lana, Shannon and Rionn, daughter-in-law Alison, grandsons-in-law Daniel and Patrick and all his extended family and friends. James was predeceased by his wife Francis and grandson Paul Brennan RIP.

Funeral from 462 Imlick Villas on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Pat Murray, Westmeath / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Murray (retired detective, An Garda Síochána), Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath, and formerly of Cavan and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, unexpectedly on Thursday August 25, 2022.

Predeceased by his brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Jacqueline (Jackie) and Emma (Daly), son Mark, sisters Marie and Margaret, son-in-law Nigel, grandchildren Katlyn, Hannah, Tom, and Shane, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence (Clonbrusk West) on Sunday from 2pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please

For those who wish to live stream Pat's Funeral Mass, please click on the link on Monday at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Pat's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate it if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.



Maeve Murray, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Maeve Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her husband Georgie and sadly missed by her sons Prionsias and John, daughters in law Roisin and Sinead, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal from her home on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital.



John Bonar, Stranorlar/Westport

The death has occurred of John Bonar (Séan) (Glencally, Kilsallagh, Westport, Co. Mayo, native of Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar), (ex-Eircom), unexpectedly at his home.

Predeceased by his brother Denis. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Hastings), daughters Donna O'Grady (Castlebar), Evelyn (Glencally), sons Barry (Glencally), Michael (Roscommon), brother Eugene, sisters Bernadette, Mary, Jean, & Angela, uncle Benny Gordon, grandchildren Marie-Claire & Sean, son-in-law Martin, Barry's fiancé Lorraine, partners Rachael and Martin-John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended Bonar and Hastings families and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his home on Sunday at 11am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Lecanvey for 11.30am Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Order of Malta Louisburgh or Kilgeever Cemetery Restoration Fund or C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors, Louisburgh.



James Fullerton, Buncrana/Ellesmere Port

The death has occurred of James Fullerton, Middle Town, Sleadrin, Buncrana, and Ellesmere Port, Merseyside, England.

James is predeceased by his wife Delia and his son James jr . Loving father to Brendan and John and cherished brother of Roseann, Willie, Mickey, Alec, Kathleen, Danny, Sally, Winnie, Charlie, Susan, Eileen and the late Eddie, Patsy, Josie, Johnny.

Sadly missed by his sons and grandchild, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from his sister Winnie Noone’s residence, Finns View, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

on Sunday morning August 28th at 10.45 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv

Kate Flanagan, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Catherine (Kate) Flanagan, née Carr, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted); deeply regretted by her children Edward, Richard, Irene Gray, John (all UK) and Jeremy (Peru). Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Her remains will repose at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday.

A Funeral Service will be held at The Eternal Chapel of Rest at 11am on Tuesday followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie