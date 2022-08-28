Search

28 Aug 2022

Donegal LGFA to formulate plan to increase participation and development

A forum will take place on Wednesday night for the first steps in the formulation of three-year plan for the ladies game in the county

Donegal LGFA to formulate plan to increase participation and development

Donegal and Glenfin forward Karen Guthrie is a member of the sub-committee that has been set up to oversee the formulation of the plan

Donegal LGFA

28 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal LGFA in conjunction with the LGFA National Development Officer are due to begin work to formulate a three-year plan to help grow the participation and overall development of the ladies game at both underage and senior level across club and county.

A communication has been sent to each club, followed up with a call to explain the format. The first step on this journey takes place on Wednesday night, August 31, in Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey, where a forum will take place.  

All clubs will be represented and everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to give their opinions and express their views as to what is required to be contained within the plan under certain parameters.

Niall Mulrine is the National Development Office. A local sub-committee has been set up to oversee the formulation of the plan. The members are

• Karen Guthrie - Current county player

• Maggie Farrelly - Inter county referee in both codes

• Maria Devenney - Ex county player

• Sean Dunnion - Ex chairman of Donegal GAA

• Davy Mc Laughlin - Ex Donegal Senior Ladies Manager

The forum commences at 8pm and we would ask all attendees to arrive at 7.30pm to allow for registration.

