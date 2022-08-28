Donegal sides learn their fate in FAI Youth and Under-17 Cups

Bonagee United and Carndonagh will meet in an all-Donegal preliminary round tie in the FAI Youth Cup.
Bonagee are down to have home advantage on the weekend of September 11 while Cockhill Celtic must go to Riverstown in County Sligo to face Arrow Harps in another preliminary round tie.
Letterkenny Rovers will have home advantage against the winner from the Bonagee-Carn tie in round 1 while the Arrow Harps-Cockhill victory will host Calry Bohemians.
The first round ties are pencilled in for the weekend of October 2.
In the FAI Under-17 Cup, Ballyraine FC will host Calry Bohemians whole Letterkenny Rovers are away to St John’s FC in Sligo.
Those first round games are slated for the weekend of October 9.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.