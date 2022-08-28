Search

29 Aug 2022

Donegal sides learn their fate in FAI Youth and Under-17 Cups

Ballyraine FC, Bonagee United, Carndonagh FC, Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers all had their names in the hat

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

28 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Bonagee United and Carndonagh will meet in an all-Donegal preliminary round tie in the FAI Youth Cup.

Bonagee are down to have home advantage on the weekend of September 11 while Cockhill Celtic must go to Riverstown in County Sligo to face Arrow Harps in another preliminary round tie.

Letterkenny Rovers will have home advantage against the winner from the Bonagee-Carn tie in round 1 while the Arrow Harps-Cockhill victory will host Calry Bohemians.

The first round ties are pencilled in for the weekend of October 2.

In the FAI Under-17 Cup, Ballyraine FC will host Calry Bohemians whole Letterkenny Rovers are away to St John’s FC in Sligo.

Those first round games are slated for the weekend of October 9.

