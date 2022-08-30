Search

30 Aug 2022

Burglars damaged kitchen and made away with copper cylinder in Burt

Garda appeal for information following incident

Buncrana Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

30 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí are warning people to secure their expensive equipment which is being kept in their work van. Crime prevention officer for the county has advised people to extend their house alarm into their work van. He said it can be done using wifi. 

The garda sergeant was outlining an incident where a copper cylinder had been taken from a house in area of Carrownamaddy, Burt on Tuesday, August 23. 

He said that perhaps owners of the house had been in the process of fixing the kitchen or building their kitchen. 

Anyone who may have any information is asked to please contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540. 

