Sadness in Malin as one of Inishowen's oldest residents sadly passes away

One of Inishowen's oldest residents has sadly passed away at the age of 102.
The death has taken place of Tillie Monagle; Letterorr, Malin.
Her remains are reposing at her home.
Funeral Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.
