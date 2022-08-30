Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 30

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mary Gallagher, Kildare and Letterkenny

- Mary Frances McCarron Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe

- Tillie Monagle, Letterorr, Malin

- Liam Doherty, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham

Mary Gallagher, Kildare and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents, she is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her housemates Babs and Ann, her very good friend Anne Murphy and all those who helped and cared for Mary throughout the years.

Reposing at her residence in Kildangan on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am requiem Mass with interment directly afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live at http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Mary Frances McCarron Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Germany of Mary Frances McCarron (Roog), Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe.

Interment of ashes to take place in Dungloe at a later date.

Tillie Monagle, Letterorr, Malin

The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Tillie Monagle, Letterorr, Malin, in her 102nd year.

Removal from Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff took place on Tuesday afternoon going to her home.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Doherty, 7 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his home on Sunday, August 28 of Liam Doherty, 7 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny F92 D6KP.

Sadly missed by wife Kathleen, daughter Philomena Gildea and husband Laurence (Correnagh, Letterkenny), son Ciaran and wife Mary (Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny), brothers Duncan (Hillcrest Nursing Home) and Jim (London), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Liam’s remains are reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, August 30 from 12 noon until removal at 6.30pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, arriving at 7pm.

Requiem Mass there on Wednesday, August 31 at 12 noon which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/ letterkenny. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place on Sunday, August 28 of Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham F92 X786.

Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Brigid and sister, Maeve Doherty (Tipperary town). Deeply missed by loving wife Jenny, brother Seán (Moneymore), sisters Maighread McGonagle (Carndonagh) and Mary Folan (Galway), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Liam’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, August 30 from 12 noon to 10pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 31 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill via the Galdonagh Road, for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.



