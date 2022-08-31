Gallery: Redcastle's Field of Dreams open day

Billy Doherty owner of the field at Redcastle with Tanya McColgan, Redcastle Village Association, event organiser of Tree of Dreams Open Day, in aid of Lifeline Inishowen, pictured close to the iconic 200 year old Irish Oak tree. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.