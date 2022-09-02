Level yellow weather warning issued for Donegal this weekend

A level yellow weather alert for rainfall for Donegal has been issued
The Met Eireann warning is valid from tomorrow at 9pm until Sunday at 12 noon.
Met Eireann say high rainfall amounts this weekend may cause some disruption.
