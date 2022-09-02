Almost 6,000 homes hit by major Inishowen power outage

ESB Networks crews are working to repair the outage.
Almost 6,000 homes in Inishowen were left without power this evening following a major outage.
The ESB confirmed that 5,845 customers in the Buncrana area were affected.
The power cut was first reported at around 8.40pm on Friday. Crews tackled the issue, which caused widespread disruption.
Initially it was said that power would not be restored until 12.15am, but it is understood that the rapid response of the ESB workers has helped to bring light back to most of those hit by the outage.
“We apologise for the loss of supply,” the ESB said.
“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”
