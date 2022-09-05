Power outage affecting homes in north Inishowen

ESB crews are working to restore power to homes in Carndonagh
A power outage is affecting parts of north Inishowen.
Twenty one properties in the Carndonagh area are without power.
The faults are due to be repaired by 5pm this evening.
