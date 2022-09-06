Teleporter is taken in 10-minute raid

The Rock Bar, Muff
Gardaí are looking for any assistance following a daring 10 minute theft that saw a yellow teleporter taken from a car park opposite The Rock Bar at Sappagh, Muff.
This theft took place yesterday, Monday, September 5 between 2.15pm and 2.25pm
It is believed the teleporter was put on to a truck which later crossed the border
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed this teleporter in transit to contact gardaí in Buncrana on (074) 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or indeed anyone who may have any dash cam footage from around this time to get in touch with them.
They have also asked anyone in Northern Ireland who may have noticed this crossing the border to contact the PSNI
