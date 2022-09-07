Search

07 Sept 2022

Gallery: Clonmany Festival raises €50,000 for local community

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

A massive €50,000 will be ploughed back in to the Clonmany community following this year's highly successful Clonmany Festival.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the north Inishowen village last month to enjoy the week long festivities.

The Clonmany Festival Committee will be making donations to the following groups:
Clonmany National School Parents Association €5,000.
Cloontagh National School Parents Association €5,000.
Tiernasligo National School Parents Association €5,000
Rashenny National School Parents Association €5,000.
Saint Colmchille Village Care Home €10,000.
Clonmany Tidy Towns Committee €3,000.
Clonmany Christmas Lights Committee €7,000 – it is hoped this money will be used to purchase a reusable Christmas tree for the village.
Clonmany St. Vincent de Paul €5,000.
Clonmany Shamrocks Football Club €5,000.

Tracey Doherty, Chairperson of the St Francis NS, Clonmany Parents' Committee, receiving a cheque for €5,000 from Yvonne McCarron, Clonmany Festival Committee, Included on left is Michelle Harkin, Clonmany Festival Committee and from right Noreen McLaughlin and Mary Doherty, Clonmany Festival Committee. Also included is William Doherty, school principal. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

