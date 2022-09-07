Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Charlie Doherty, Moville

- Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Scotland and Ballybofey

- Charlie Doherty, England and formerly Buncrana

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich and Ballyshannon

- Igors Isajevs, Ballyshannon and Latvia

- George McBride, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Hughie O'Donnell, Dungloe

- Sr. Imelda Logue, Dublin and Kincasslagh

- Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Belleek

- Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin

Charlie Doherty, Moville

he death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Doherty, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny was this Wednesday afternoon going to his home.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, September 9 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.

Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Scotland and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty on Sunday, September 4, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, in Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (nee Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan. Children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/

Charlie Doherty, England and formerly Buncrana

The death has occurred in South Hampton, England of Charlie Doherty, formerly of 10 Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

He will be reposing at his former residence in Buncrana from 10am tomorrow morning, Thursday September 8.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am on Friday morning, September 9 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher. September 1, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah.

Celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

Igors Isajevs, Ballyshannon and Latvia

The death has occurred of Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, and formerly Latvia. August 31 2022, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Inna and all his family and friends.

May He Rest Peacefully.

Funeral Arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral home 086 8983701.

George McBride, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of George McBride, 200 Brollagh Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. September 4 2022, peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen.

Beloved husband of Edith, much loved father of Roderick (Iris), Douglas (and the late Linda), Stephen (Gladys), George (Julie), Geri (Dan), loving grandfather of Keith (Cheryl), Craig (Issy), Glenn, Wayne (Gemma), Rebecca, David, Ryan, Adam, Leith, Leura and great grandfather of Erin, Maya, Arthur, Orla and Evie and former daughter in law, Karen.

George will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2pm to 6pm. Friends and family welcome but there will be some Covid restrictions in place to protect the vulnerable.

Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of funeral.

Removal from the family home on Thursday morning at 9am, funeral cortege will be travelling via Belleek Main Street (pausing briefly at Belleek Parish Church), the Kesh Road, Roscor Viaduct arriving at Slavin Parish Church (BT93 3DA) for a Service of Thanksgiving at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Slavin Parish Church. Please make cheques payable to Slavin Parish Church and send to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek Co. Fermanagh BT93 3ES, or to a Family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

Hughie O’Donnell, Cranashallog, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie O’Donnell, Cranashallog, Dungloe.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Sr. Imelda Logue, Dublin and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Sr. Imelda Logue, Loreto Community, Abbey House, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Kincasslagh, peacefully at the Marlay Nursing Home, Dublin.

Sr. Imelda will be greatly missed by her Loreto family, by her brothers Patrick, Fr. Brian and Dermot and her sisters Margaret, Sr. Inez, Rita and Aideen, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Brigid, her sisters Anne and Eileen and her brothers, Andrew and Peter.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Rathfarnham on Wednesday until 6pm. Prayer at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Thursday at 2pm followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. The Mass will be live-streamed on www.rathfarnhamparish.ie.

Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Belleek



The death has occurred Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyshannon and Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Maggie Lyons, 20 Breesy View, Belleek, on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm.

Walk through only with Covid precautions in place. Removal on Friday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan.

Eddie is predeceased by his father Edward, mother Mollie and brother Brendan He is deeply regretted and missed by his family and friends.



Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, September 8 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

