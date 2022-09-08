Buncrana's Ferris Lane reopens to traffic after three year wait

Ferris Lane in Buncrana has reopened to traffic
Buncrana's Ferris Lane has reopened to traffic after a three year wait.
Access to Ferris Lane was restricted to pedestrians after a blaze destroyed The Plaza ballroom in 2019. Donegal County Council closed the road due to health and safety concerns.
John Barr's drapery shop was also gutted in the fire.
Issues with the Ferris Lane area of Buncrana's Main Street were highlighted this week after boarding erected around the The Plaza was blown down due to strong winds over the weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.